Monday, August 26, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Diana’s Quiz, August 24 2024

QUESTIONS 1.  What is a Leviathan? 2.  Who has...

Lloyd Code — obituary

Code, Lloyd George August 24, 1934-August 23, 2024 Lloyd...

Final Yard of the Week for 2024

The prize for the 10th and final...
ObituariesLloyd Code -- obituary

Lloyd Code — obituary

Code, Lloyd George

August 24, 1934-August 23, 2024

Lloyd passed away peacefully at home with his cherished wife of 64 years, Reta (nee McMullen) by his side. Survived by his sisters Vera (late Lorne) Deugo and Mary (James) Johnston. Predeceased by his parents Bill & Edna (Giles) Code and brothers Stanley (Dorothy), Gordon (Marilyn), Allan (Eleanor), Bill (Joan), Fred (late Mary Ellen) and sisters Edna (late Harvey) Ruttle, Elsie (late Howard) Bennett, Anna (late Ken) Avery and Evelyn (late Garth) Workman. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews and special friends whom he loved dearly and enjoyed his close relationship with all of them.

He enjoyed his farming career and always had a farm story to share with anyone and everyone.

Many thanks to everyone for their love, friendship and support that he truly appreciated throughout his life.

Extra special thanks to his expert medical team-Dr. Ivanovich, Melinda and his angel nurse Brooke.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service in St. John’s Cemetery, Innisville, ON. on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 11 a.m. with Canon Ken Davis officiating. A reception will follow in Boyd’s United Church Hall. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donation to St. James the Apostle Anglican Church, Perth, Ontario.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone