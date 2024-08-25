Lloyd Code — obituary

Code, Lloyd George

August 24, 1934-August 23, 2024

Lloyd passed away peacefully at home with his cherished wife of 64 years, Reta (nee McMullen) by his side. Survived by his sisters Vera (late Lorne) Deugo and Mary (James) Johnston. Predeceased by his parents Bill & Edna (Giles) Code and brothers Stanley (Dorothy), Gordon (Marilyn), Allan (Eleanor), Bill (Joan), Fred (late Mary Ellen) and sisters Edna (late Harvey) Ruttle, Elsie (late Howard) Bennett, Anna (late Ken) Avery and Evelyn (late Garth) Workman. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews and special friends whom he loved dearly and enjoyed his close relationship with all of them.

He enjoyed his farming career and always had a farm story to share with anyone and everyone.

Many thanks to everyone for their love, friendship and support that he truly appreciated throughout his life.

Extra special thanks to his expert medical team-Dr. Ivanovich, Melinda and his angel nurse Brooke.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service in St. John’s Cemetery, Innisville, ON. on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 11 a.m. with Canon Ken Davis officiating. A reception will follow in Boyd’s United Church Hall. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donation to St. James the Apostle Anglican Church, Perth, Ontario.