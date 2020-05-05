Westview Projects Fundraising Drive – $23,000 raised! Local businesses donate to ensure safe transportation for Almonte General Hospital patients.

Several weeks ago, three young businessmen who call Almonte home learned that the Almonte General Hospital urgently needed a transport ventilator because of the pandemic; it was all hands on deck to raise the $23,000 price tag.

Seth Richards, President of Westview Projects, along with Cedar Nisbet and Brad Doran-Veevers quickly organized the effort by approaching several of their colleagues and suppliers. Once they heard that the Hospital didn’t have a transport ventilator, and that doctors felt they needed one to keep patients safe during the pandemic, donations began to flow.

The companies that responded so generously along with Westview Projects are: KEV TEC Electric, S&R Mechanical, Site Preparation Limited, TL Mechanical, Cleland Jardine Engineering, MacEwen Fuels, and Geofirma Engineering.

There are so many people that will breathe easier thanks to this corporate generosity. Seth wrote, “All of us are wishing everyone at the hospital an abundance of strength, patience and good health as they face the challenges caused by the pandemic.”

Thank you to all eight of these businesses, your generosity is so appreciated.