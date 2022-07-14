LONG OVERDUE Corridor Gallery’s New Exhibition

by Ingrid Kadoke

In 2008, Virginia Wilson (MA, MLIS), from the University of Saskatchewan published “Public

Libraries in Canada: An overview”. In her conclusion she cited a 2004 Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) Canada report that; Almost ten times more people visit public libraries in Canada every year than attend Canadian National Hockey League games in the three most recent years combined. By 2010 that statistic had doubled to twenty times. (Sources: Canadian Urban Libraries Council “2010 Canadian Public Library Statistics: ESPN, NHL Attendance Report 2011-2012).

Recent pandemic era numbers are not available, but it would be safe to guess that the despite restrictions, use of the public libraries system throughout Canada has continued to increase. This brings us to our own Mississippi Mills Public Library (MMPL).

True to its mission: To inspire lifelong learning, provide equitable access to information,

advance knowledge and strengthen our community, the MMPL is a valued resource and the

heart of our community. The success of this community treasure is due in no uncertain terms to its amazing staff and volunteers.

Many of us know the library staff as friendly, informed and accommodating individuals who are always there to answer questions, find resources, offer recommendations and be the friendly face of our community. But did you know they also have secret powers? From now until late August, the Corridor Gallery at MMPL Almonte Branch will be featuring LONG OVERDUE an exhibition showcasing the creativity of library staff.

Please come is and discover the wide variety of artist talents revealed, share your impressions with the artists/staff and of course thank them for their amazing work both at the library and as community builders!