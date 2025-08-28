Friday, August 29, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Looking for like-minded housemate(s) to live Near Almonte or Perth

Are you sober and into personal growth?...

Yoga with Lisa – Fall (Sept./Oct.) 2025 Sessions

Chair Yoga for Balance and Strength –...

Garage sale on Gale Street, August 30

GARAGE SALE – 11 Gale Street, Almonte. This...
Classified AdsLooking for like-minded housemate(s) to live Near Almonte or Perth

Looking for like-minded housemate(s) to live Near Almonte or Perth

Are you sober and into personal growth? Do you want to share an intentional, mutually supportive home near Almonte or Perth?

I’m a 45-year-old woman hoping to share a grounded, relaxed, safe & sacred space that supports gentle nervous system healing, connection & joyful creativity!

I’d love to create a space with kind, sensitive & heart-centered people who value:

• Self-responsibility and personal growth

• A caring, respectful, clear & beautiful environment

• Acceptance of diversity in belief/worldviews

• Humour, play, and lightness!

I’m looking to create a peaceful space to cultivate wellness and physical strength, work on my business as an intuitive coach, and possibly host an occasional gathering or small event. Looking for October(or so), 2025 move-in date.

Maybe you already have a home and need a housemate who shares these values?

Or maybe you’d like to find a space together and create this kind of living?

If you see yourself in this, let’s connect and see if we might be a good fit!

Please email: stephaniewalkerhome@gmail.com, and feel free to share the ad with like-minded friends.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone