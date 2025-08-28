Looking for like-minded housemate(s) to live Near Almonte or Perth

Are you sober and into personal growth? Do you want to share an intentional, mutually supportive home near Almonte or Perth?

I’m a 45-year-old woman hoping to share a grounded, relaxed, safe & sacred space that supports gentle nervous system healing, connection & joyful creativity!

I’d love to create a space with kind, sensitive & heart-centered people who value:

• Self-responsibility and personal growth

• A caring, respectful, clear & beautiful environment

• Acceptance of diversity in belief/worldviews

• Humour, play, and lightness!

I’m looking to create a peaceful space to cultivate wellness and physical strength, work on my business as an intuitive coach, and possibly host an occasional gathering or small event. Looking for October(or so), 2025 move-in date.

Maybe you already have a home and need a housemate who shares these values?

Or maybe you’d like to find a space together and create this kind of living?

If you see yourself in this, let’s connect and see if we might be a good fit!

Please email: stephaniewalkerhome@gmail.com, and feel free to share the ad with like-minded friends.