Louise Marchand — obituary

Louise Marchand

March 25 1951 – May 22 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Louise Marchand at the young age of 73. Louise passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at the Almonte General Hospital on May 22, with her daughter by her side.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter Geneviève, son-in-law Nathan, granddaughters Marlowe and Sidélia, sisters Aline, Huguette and Nicole, and brother André. We are so grateful to her incredible friends for their love and tremendous support throughout this journey.

Thanks also to Dr. Turcotte and the staff of the Rosamond Wing of the AGH for their dedicated care and kindness.