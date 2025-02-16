Monday, February 17, 2025
Malcolm Graham — obituary

Graham, Malcolm William John Frederick  

1951- 2025

Malcolm Graham, loving husband of Ann LeBlanc, sadly passed away on February 10, 2025.

Malcolm was born in Carlisle, England in 1951 and lived in both England and Scotland in his youth.  He attended Oldham College where he studied electrical engineering.  After immigrating to Canada in the early 1980’s Malcolm worked for Bell Northern Research (Nortel) as a technical writer, and later with DMS Communications.  He attended Waterloo University and obtained his master’s degree at Carleton University.   For several years Malcolm was a motivational speaker for Diabetes Canada.

He was predeceased by his previous wife Marion (Marnie) Mills and is survived by their 2 children; a daughter Kiara (Michael) and their children Lincoln & Coraline of St. Catharines and a son Caelum (Laura) of Ottawa.  He is also survived by one brother and four sisters in England and is lovingly remembered by many family members in the Mills and LeBlanc families.

Malcolm and Ann were married in 2017 and moved to Almonte in 2018.  They created a beautiful home together and were surrounded by wonderful neighbours and friends.  Malcolm was a true gentleman who was very kind, caring and generous. He loved his movies, books, documentaries, and assisting friends and neighbours whenever he could.   He was a quiet person who enjoyed a good belly-laugh.

Malcolm loved his Westies (West Highland Terrier) and had 3 over many years; Hughey, Sproket, and the current fur baby Mylo.  Malcolm and Ann made several trips to England and enjoyed visiting the countryside and spending time with his family.  They also spent peaceful days near the beach when visiting Ann’s family in New Brunswick.

Ann would like to thank the staff at Orchardview Gardens in Almonte, who were caring, thoughtful and professional and made his last months as calm, comfortable and peaceful as was possible.

Donations in Malcolm’s memory can be made to the Irving Greenberg Family Cancer Center or a charity of the donor’s choice.

A celebration of life will take place later this year.

Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

