Bernadette van Duyvendyk

come

to the sun-soaked slope of a maple stand

and listen, listen to the chorus

come now, as March’s Sugarmoon slides through a waning night sky

and the warm solar rays of longer days

rouse the sleeping maples

cradled in each other’s arms

their musical scores stored safely

in the slender limbs of their crowns

come closer

attend the mother tree

her welcome mat, once a delightful, deciduous

melody of reds, oranges and yellows

now parched and winter withered

beneath a melting mantle of snow

the sap below

stirring in her slanted slope runners, and deep heart roots

as the lush ice mush thaws

come

lean into the long, smooth, grey ridges of her buffeting bark

hear the soaring swoosh and whishing swish of her sweet, spirited sap

rushing to birth fresh buds

feel her free form composition

ascending and descending

admire her harmonious disposition

to the fickle exposition

of warm day breezes and cold night freezes

come together

encircle this sacred stand

join in their ancient song

applaud their celebration of life

sit at their transient table

taste their sweet offering

after this long, hard winter

Maple’s Sweetwater Serenade

sung to the open window of spring