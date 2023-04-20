Thursday, April 20, 2023
ObituariesMary Richardson -- obituary

Mary Richardson — obituary

Richardson, Mary L.

Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023 at the Fairview Manor.

Mary (nee Belford)
Long-time resident of Richmond Hill, Ontario,
But currently of Almonte, ON.
In her 94th year.

Dear wife to the late Don. Loving mother of Craig (Sue Cannon). Proud grandmother of Jeremiah, Alexis, and Tyson (Madison) and great-grandmother to Lyle and Burke. Pre-deceased by her parents Sidney Belford and Laura (nee Brand) and by her siblings Harold (the late Phyllis), Dave (the late Marie) and Helen (the late Bert Fuller). Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. A special thanks to the extraordinary staff from the Fairview Manor for their loving compassionate care.

Family and Friends May Visit
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.
(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)
On Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 1pm to 2pm with service and reception to follow.
Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

