Don McLeod was diagnosed with Huntington Disease in 2003. He retired shortly after the diagnosis and Jane and Don moved to Almonte, Ontario where they live by the Mississippi River. Don is passionate about his community, fly-fishing, good coffee and thoughtful discourse. His philosophy is grounded in his poem, the Art of Getting up in the Morning, and he encourages everyone to know what they are inclined to do, and stretch that every day.

The Huntington Society of Canada has provided the McLeod family with invaluable resources and support over the past twenty years.

You can order your bulbs online: https://mcleod-amaryllis.myshopify.com/