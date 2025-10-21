Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust looking for a part-time bookkeeper

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is inviting a local community member to join its small but dedicated team as a part-time Bookkeeper.

Based in Carleton Place, MMLT is a charitable organization that works to protect and care for ecologically sensitive lands across the Mississippi and Madawaska River watersheds.

This flexible, part-time position is ideal for someone who enjoys keeping finances organized — from entering data and preparing monthly reports to helping ensure MMLT’s books are ready for its annual audit. The role offers a friendly work environment, meaningful purpose, and a chance to support local land conservation.

The full job description can be found at www.mmlt.ca/events. For more information or to apply, contact admin@mmlt.ca or call 613-253-2722. Applications will be reviewed as they are received, with a requested deadline of Monday, November 3, 2025.

