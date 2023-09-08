‘Mississippi Mills at a Glance’ — September 13

Mississippi Mills Community Information and Registration Night Set for September 13

Learn what Mississippi Mills has to offer!

Fall is in the air, leaves are turning and the nights will soon be getting cooler. It’s time to start planning your fall and winter activities!

The annual Mississippi Mills at a Glance Community Information and Registration Night is a week from today Wednesday, September 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the John Levi Community Centre (182 Bridge St. Almonte).

There will be clubs and organizations from across the Municipality. This event is a chance for residents of all ages to learn about recreational activities and interest clubs. You will be able to sign up for yoga classes and register for curling. It’s also your opportunity to learn more about the community you live in!

Come to learn about volunteer opportunities or and upcoming concerts and events. This year all three museums will be at the event to talk about their upcoming events and recent activities. Have you heard about “Learning in Almonte”? Do you know what a “Men’s Shed” is? Does something called the “Centre for Creative Living” intrigue you? You won’t want to miss Mississippi Mills at a Glance!

For more information or to register a table for your group or organization, contact the Mississippi Mills Recreation and Culture Department at 613-256-1077 ext. 603 or email recandculturedept@mississippimills.ca.