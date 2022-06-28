Mississippi Mills Youth Centre’s Summer Camp Returns in July 2022!

Registration is now open for Mississippi Mills Youth Centre’s 2022 Summer Camp! Youth ages 10-18 are invited to register for their choice of 9 themed weeklong day camps, happening weekdays July 4th-September 2nd 2022 at Mississippi Mills Youth Centre in Almonte, Ontario.

Our Summer Camp costs $175/week and includes all food, activities, materials, and travel expenses. We will be keeping busy with baking and cooking, visits from guest experts, field trips, beach excursions, arts and crafts, STEM projects, gardening, game shows, and special activities centred on the theme of the week.

July will start off with our “Canadiana Week,” followed by “Jumanji Week,” “Medieval Week,” “Survival Week.” In August youth will be gearing up for “Future Week,” “Week Around The World,” “Makers & Shakers Week,” “Carnival Week,” and finishing up with “Wild Water Week.”

Visit MMYC.ca to see all the details and to register for Summer Camp 2022. For more information give us a call at 613-256-5959 or email programcoordinator@mmyc.ca !

The youth centre will also be continuing our Free Saturday Drop-In program through July and August. Youth ages 10-18 can visit us from 1pm-9pm every Saturday to enjoy a safe, supervised community space where youth are invited to cook and share a nutritious meal with staff and peers, play games, join in activities, and start their own special projects.

Mississippi Mills Youth Centre is a non-profit serving over 400 youth members. Thanks to abundant community support, our youth centre is able to offer a wide variety of events, activities, and programs to support local youth’s healthy development.

We would like to thank everyone who has donated, volunteered, or participated in our programs over the past few years as we continue to adapt to keep our youth, our staff, and our community safe. We couldn’t do it without you all.

Stay tuned to our website [mmyc.ca] and our Facebook for news about our upcoming free programs for local youth!

If you have any questions about MMYC feel free to contact:

Maybe McInnis at programcoordinator@mmyc.ca

Sarah Bingham at managingdirector@mmyc.ca