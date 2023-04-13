MM Public Library & Mill Street Books present 2 events (4 authors) at Almonte branch

These are separate FREE events – both will be super interesting! If you’re interested in both, you need to please register for each event separately.

Wed. April 26, 6:30pm – Thrills, Chills & Laughter: Mary Jane Maffini and Barbara Fradkin. Register: https://form.jotform.com/23080521924324 This Ottawa-based crime duo will discuss their latest mystery novels.

Thurs. April 20, 6:30pm – Northern Duo: Whit Fraser & Elizabeth Hay. Register: https://form.jotform.com/230804287811253 Fraser & Hay will discuss their latest books & their time in Canada’s North.