Mother’s Day Tea – Saturday, May 11

Join the North Lanark Regional Museum for tea, finger sandwiches and an assortment of sweet treats at our Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 11.

We will be having two seatings, at 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM, and tickets are $15. Tickets and seating times must be reserved in advance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://north-lanark- historical-society.square.site , email nlrmuseum@gmail.com, or call 613-257-8503.

Event location:

North Lanark Regional Museum

647 River Road, Appleton