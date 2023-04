Enjoy a film in the afternoon at Almonte branch!

National Canada Film Day is Wednesday, April 19.

Almonte branch library is screening: Wildhood at 1 pm

DIRECTOR: Bretten Hannam (L’nu)

YEAR: 2021

RUN TIME: 107 min

GENRE: Drama

Read about the film here: https://canfilmday.ca/film/wildhood/

No registration is required, but room capacity is 30.

www.missmillslibrary.com