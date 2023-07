Saturday July 15

8am – noon.

184 Church St, Almonte.

Rain-date: Sunday July 16

Books, DVDs, VHS tapes, kitchenware/dishes, kids toys, lots of Paw Patrol, Star Wars items, playpen, brand new rollerblades, ice skates, fish tank, speaker set, Yamaha clarinet, antique trunk, furniture, wall art, ladies shoes/clothes, purses, jewellery, old school Halloween costumes and more. Free item table too!

No early birds, please!