Multicultural Potluck on Mill Street, June 28

The Mississippi Mills Inclusion Project, in partnership with Mississippi Mills Bicycle Month and the Town of Mississippi Mills, is delighted to invite you to our next exciting event which will be taking place on Friday June 28, 5-9pm: a Multicultural Potluck on Mill Street!

Yes, part of the lower section of Mill Street will be closed to vehicular traffic and we will enjoy a community potluck dinner in the middle of the street!

Bring a favourite food or a dish from your culture to share! Together we’ll enjoy a family-friendly evening of food, music and entertainment celebrating Mississippi Mills’ diverse and inclusive multicultural community!

The Potluck will open with Indigenous prayer and include a Bhangra dance performance and African drumming and dance.

Please BYOD – Bring Your Own Dishes (and cutlery).

To bring a dish to the potluck, please let us know by email: inclusionprojectmm@gmail.com

If you would like to volunteer to help with the potluck, we would love to have your help – please let us know!

We look forward to seeing you on Friday June 28th!

The Inclusion Project in Mississippi Mills