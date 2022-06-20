Monday, June 20, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Local brain cancer warrior walks for a cure

A brain tumour walk took place this Sunday evening at the Gemmill Park track, as part of the larger Canada-wide virtual event.

Kaitlyn Finner of Almonte (pictured front row left) and family coordinated a local walk, which included her 98-year-old grandmother former Mayor of Almonte, Dorothy Finner and her 88-year-old great-aunt Ann Lloyd who visited from Kemptville.

Kaitlyn raised over $6250 through pledges, smashing her original goal of $2000.

Kaitlyn was diagnosed with Brain Cancer in the fall of 2020 just as the pandemic changed all  our lives. Since her diagnosis she has dealt with post-op complications and challenges with the medical system, and the walk has been a meaningful way to celebrate all that she has overcome.

“The Brain Tumour Walk Weekend is an opportunity to come together across Canada” explained Kaitlyn “This year I walk to honour Parnian Hosseinpour, a fellow young adult patient who we lost in February 2022 as a result of her brain tumour. I’m walking to remember her and our shared goal of ending brain tumours.”

