Home Hospice North Lanark needs a new “home”

We’ve been very fortunate. First the St. Paul’s Anglican Church gave us space, then Pam Murphy “rented” us office space in her home for $1 a year, and then the Presbyterian Church in Almonte gave us space in their “attic” at no cost. We are very grateful.

But we’ve outgrown the space.

With two desks and chairs, filing cabinets and the storage space we need, we are bursting at the seams. When one of our Program Coordinators needs to have a private conversation by phone, they need to dash down to the basement and have the conversation there. This only works if another group isn’t using the space. And they do this happily.

But, we dream…about an office that allows for privacy and secure storage space. The best part of this dream is that people can come to meet with our Program Coordinators at the office, without worrying about accessibility or privacy. Board meetings and Committee meetings can be held there. Our Grief and Bereavement group would have room to meet there, too. In our dream, it’s an office with a lovely sign outside so people can find it easily.

In a perfect world, there’s someone in our community with this kind of space, and we’d have a generous budget for the office of our dreams. But we don’t. Because we rely 100% on donations and the proceeds from fundraising events, we simply can’t afford this hypothetical office. All of our funds go to necessary expenses, such as the salaries of our wonderful Program Coordinators, insurance, training, and HHNL program costs.

Can you help make our dream come true? We know this is a “big ask.”

Are you a business owner? A landlord? A property manager? A church or community organization? Do you have a space we can afford so that we can better support people at one of the most vulnerable times of their lives?

If so, please contact Jan Watson, Chair of our Board, at chair@hhnl.ca, and know that you are making a huge difference for people in our community!

Thanks in advance (we believe in being optimistic).

If you or someone you know would benefit from grief and bereavement support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our Program Coordinators by email at info@hhnl.ca, or by phone at 613-406-7020 or 343-262-0902. More information about HHNL can be found at http://www.hhnl.ca.