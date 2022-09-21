Grilled Chicken with Marinated Tomatoes and Onions

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Food and Wine enhances the flavours of heirloom and cherry tomatoes by marinating them with onions in a dressing of oil, vinegar, oregano and garlic. Cook’s notes: I used chicken thighs instead of cutlets and added feta cheese to the tomatoes and onions just before serving. I also brushed the bread with oil and grilled it until toasted.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar and Ace Bakery bread, which are both additive free. Check the dried oregano to make sure it doesn’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup (250 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing

6 tablespoons (90 ml) sherry or red wine vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons (7.25 ml) dried oregano

1 small garlic clove, grated

2 teaspoons (10 ml) kosher salt, divided

¾ teaspoon (3.75 ml) black pepper, divided

12 ounces (340 g) small heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges (about 2 cups/500 ml)

8 ounces (227 g) cherry tomatoes and grape tomatoes, halved (about 1 ½ cups/375 ml)

1 medium-size red onion, thinly sliced crosswise into rings (about 2 cups/500 ml)

8 chicken breast cutlets

Crusty bread, for serving

Preparation:

Whisk together oil, vinegar, oregano, garlic, ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt, and ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper in a large bowl or baking dish. Add tomatoes and onion; toss well. Let marinate at room temperature, tossing occasionally, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Preheat a grill to medium-high. Brush chicken with oil, and season with remaining 1 ½  teaspoons salt (7.5 ml) and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) pepper. Place chicken on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Transfer chicken to a cutting board; let rest 5 minutes. Slice as desired, or leave whole. Transfer chicken to a serving platter; spoon tomato mixture and any remaining marinade in bowl over chicken. Serve with crusty bread. Serves 6.

From Food and Wine

