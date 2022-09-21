Grilled Chicken with Marinated Tomatoes and Onions

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Food and Wine enhances the flavours of heirloom and cherry tomatoes by marinating them with onions in a dressing of oil, vinegar, oregano and garlic. Cook’s notes: I used chicken thighs instead of cutlets and added feta cheese to the tomatoes and onions just before serving. I also brushed the bread with oil and grilled it until toasted.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar and Ace Bakery bread, which are both additive free. Check the dried oregano to make sure it doesn’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup (250 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing

6 tablespoons (90 ml) sherry or red wine vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons (7.25 ml) dried oregano

1 small garlic clove, grated

2 teaspoons (10 ml) kosher salt, divided

¾ teaspoon (3.75 ml) black pepper, divided

12 ounces (340 g) small heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges (about 2 cups/500 ml)

8 ounces (227 g) cherry tomatoes and grape tomatoes, halved (about 1 ½ cups/375 ml)

1 medium-size red onion, thinly sliced crosswise into rings (about 2 cups/500 ml)

8 chicken breast cutlets

Crusty bread, for serving

Preparation:

Whisk together oil, vinegar, oregano, garlic, ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt, and ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper in a large bowl or baking dish. Add tomatoes and onion; toss well. Let marinate at room temperature, tossing occasionally, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Preheat a grill to medium-high. Brush chicken with oil, and season with remaining 1 ½ teaspoons salt (7.5 ml) and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) pepper. Place chicken on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Transfer chicken to a cutting board; let rest 5 minutes. Slice as desired, or leave whole. Transfer chicken to a serving platter; spoon tomato mixture and any remaining marinade in bowl over chicken. Serve with crusty bread. Serves 6.

From Food and Wine