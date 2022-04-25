Music fundraiser for Stir It Up Collective, May 6

Stir It Up Collective is a nonprofit organization that aims to support Lanark County women recovering from sexual exploitation through somatic healing, skills development, and employment readiness programming.

Come together at Equator Coffee Roasters on Friday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. to raise funds for SIUC while enjoying local talent, including musicians and poets. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase from the Equator team, with part of the sales being donated to SIUC.

Our specially branded bags of whole bean Equator coffee will be sold at the event for $20.

Tickets: www.eventbrite.ca – look for Stir It Up Collective.

For more information about the Stir It Up Collective, go to www.stiritupcollective.ca.