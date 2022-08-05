The BillboardNeighbourhood Yard Sale, Saturday, August 6 Neighbourhood Yard Sale, Saturday, August 6 August 5, 2022 9am – 3pm 1616 Burnt Lands Rd (off March Rd, 1st house on the right) puzzles and games (kids & adults) lots of books dishes, pottery clothing, bedding some furniture (small & medium sized) tools miscellaneous other items Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Call for presenters for Fall/Spring MMPL Travelogue series August 5, 2022 A Virtual Tour Through the Lands of the Lost Villages — August 17 August 3, 2022 Free family outdoor movie nights return in August August 2, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Ruth Stewart — obituary August 5, 2022 Nursing shortage to close CP hospital on Saturday August 5, 2022 FOR SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat August 5, 2022 Call for presenters for Fall/Spring MMPL Travelogue series August 5, 2022 Broil King BBQ, $150 August 5, 2022 Neighbourhood Yard Sale, Saturday, August 6 August 5, 2022 From the Archives How and when to get an omicron booster The Millstone wants local school news! Citrus-and-Chile-Rubbed Chicken with Potatoes Gardening in Almonte: Food as love? Gardening in Almonte: A bountiful beautiful berm Residents deliver climate change letter to MP Scott Reid AGH gets funding from CMA Foundation for COVID-19 relief Chorizo Burrito Bowl