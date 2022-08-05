Friday, August 5, 2022
Ruth Stewart — obituary

Stewart, Ruth Mary (nee Belsher) Ruth died peacefully on Friday,...

Nursing shortage to close CP hospital on Saturday

The Emergency Department at Carleton Place &...

FOR  SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat

40hp Mercury Big Foot  engine -can...
The BillboardNeighbourhood Yard Sale, Saturday, August 6  

Neighbourhood Yard Sale, Saturday, August 6  

9am – 3pm

1616 Burnt Lands Rd (off March Rd, 1st house on the right)

  • puzzles and games (kids & adults)
  • lots of books
  • dishes, pottery
  • clothing, bedding
  • some furniture (small & medium sized)
  • tools
  • miscellaneous other items

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

