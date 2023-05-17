Junior volunteer summer program highlights healthcare career opportunities

High school students looking to learn more about working in healthcare should check out the week-long Junior Volunteer Summer Program at the Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor. It provides an opportunity to work with healthcare professionals in both hospital and long-term care settings. Students will learn about many job opportunities, from clinical roles to food services to accounting, human resources and information technology. Students will gain work experience and accumulate community service hours.

“Junior Volunteers will gain valuable skills, knowledge and experiences that are transferrable to future endeavors,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kelly Bowles. “They will leave with an appreciation for those in the healthcare system – and a sense of accomplishment.”

Interested students should contact Volunteer Services at volunteers@agh-fvm.com to receive an application. Students will complete an interview and a training session before starting their week of volunteering. Junior Volunteers will select one week during the summer to volunteer from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 3 pm. The deadline for applications is May 31st. For more details, contact Kelly Bowles at volunteers@agh-fvm.com or 613-256-2514 ext. 2226.