Town to receive $3.3 million in housing funding

We received this welcome news from Mayor Lowry:

Mississippi Mills will be receiving $3,315,592.80 from the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) Housing Accelerator Fund!

Mississippi Mills is one of 23 municipalities across Ontario that will receive funding through the second round of CMHC’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). The funding is scheduled to be released in 4 payments over 3 years, and will support the construction of 4200 much-needed homes around the province.

The housing crisis is very real in Mississippi Mills. Families can’t find homes that they can afford, and the financial pressures we are experiencing from growth are enormous. Support from upper orders of government like this is crucial. This funding will help the Municipality take quicker action on growth-related projects with the goal of creating missing middle and affordable housing for families in our community.

The first installation of funds will be used for 2025 capital projects that support growth and efficient service delivery, including a new e-permitting software for building permits and planning applications. The funds will also be used to fast-track projects that were already underway such as:

Creating a Community Improvement Plan for affordable housing

Making municipally-owned lands shovel-ready for affordable housing

Removal of barriers to infill development.

Being a welcoming community is a top priority of Council. That includes doing what we can to create a range of housing options to suit all kinds of families as we grow. Council has also prioritized ensuring we provide modern, efficient and effective services which is another goal this funding will help us improve upon.

Municipal staff put a significant amount of effort into this HAF application. It is thanks to the contribution of an entire team of dedicated staff that made this application successful. I am sure the community joins me and Council in our appreciation of these efforts that will bring Mississippi Mills a little over $3.3M. What an incredible feat!

For more information: www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom

Sincerely,

Mayor Christa Lowry

Municipality of Mississippi Mills