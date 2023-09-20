New 3D printing group at the library

3D Printing Group. Drop in. All welcome.

Starting October 1st at 10am

Almonte Branch meeting room

Greeting makers! A 3D print group is being formed at the Almonte Branch of the Library. The purpose of the group is to bring together 3D print enthusiasts of all levels to collectively learn more about 3D printing. We will meet at 10:00 on the first Sunday of every month at the Almonte branch starting in October. There is a group facilitator who will provide some structure to the group but the group will be able to define its own agenda. This is not a printing class where you will sit and be taught but a gathering of assorted like-minds where you learn by sharing. The formal part of the session is scheduled for one hour but there is the option for follow up discussions afterwards.

Group meetings might include:

A presentation on a topic: care of filament, slicer settings, etc.

Sharing how a problem was solved

Getting help

How to design for a specific purpose

Sharing work-in-progress to get ideas

Watch demos

Show your work

All experience levels preferred. Come check out the group and learn and share.

The library’s printer is a Prusa i3 MK3 that uses PETG filament. FREE 3D printing at the library is funded by the Elizabeth Kelly Foundation www.ekellylibraryfoundation.ca. If you have any questions contact Berta at babaroa@missmillslibrary.com