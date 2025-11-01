Home Hospice North Lanark receives $4,000 donation

Compassionate end-of-life care in North Lanark gets funding support from RTOERO district

For many families, caring for a loved one approaching the end of life can be overwhelming and isolating. Home Hospice North Lanark provides compassionate and personalized support, and just received a boost thanks to a $4,000 donation from District 29 Lanark of RTOERO (soon to be Entente Education Canada).

The District 29 funding is part of RTOERO’s annual community grants program. Since 1968, RTOERO has been a voice for teachers, school and board administrators, educational support staff and college and university faculty in their retirement.

Our mission is to improve the lives of our members and seniors. RTOERO members also share a desire to give back. Each year, districts apply for grants to support community projects. For 2025, RTOERO funded 26 projects for a total of $103,948.

In District 29, the funding is helping Home Hospice North Lanark programs that allow individuals to remain at home as long as possible, while providing caregivers with comfort and resources throughout the journey. Home Hospice North Lanark serves individuals in Almonte, Carleton Place, Pakenham, Clayton, Blakeney, Appleton and surrounding areas. All services are provided at no cost, including in-home nurse visits, transportation to medical appointments, grief counseling and caregiver respite services.

“Together, these services help to relieve stress and ensure dignity for patients and their families,” says Grace Armstrong, President, District 29 Lanark, RTOERO.

A committee of RTOERO members assesses the merits of each grant submission. Projects touch on everything from environmental sustainability, to healthy and accessible communities. Since the inception of the community grants program 25 years ago, RTOERO has donated almost $2.2 million to more than 600 programs and projects.

“Our members have always been deeply engaged in the places they call home. Through the grants program, they’re able to extend that spirit of service and ensure meaningful initiatives receive the support they need to thrive,” says John Cappelletti, chair of the board at RTOERO.

District 29 Lanark includes about 600 members, and plays a key role in helping them stay engaged and connected, with each other and the community.