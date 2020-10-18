Even though Archives Lanark has been closed all summer due to COVIB19 restrictions, three volunteers have been working hard to finish the project of the series titled “Rural Schools of Lanark County”. Last week thirty copies of “The Rural Schools of North & South Sherbrooke” were received from the printer-Impressions. These hard cover books have all been priced at $45 since the first one was published in 2005.

North Burgess is the final township in the series of twelve books. Irene Spence worked hard to finish it but passed away before she could, so it is dedicated to her. It should be out by the end of this month.

If you wish to reserve a book of either townships call Frances Rathwell at 613 267-3178 or Marilyn Snedden at 613 256-3130 to arrange pick up or delivery.

There are still some copies of Lanark, North Elmsley, Drummond, Bathurst and Montague Townships available if you have ancestors that went to those schools and are looking for an early Christmas gift.