Northern Impressions with Ron Williamson, May 9

Ron Williamson is an award-winning pioneer of outdoor education, a tireless advocate of the natural world and a much-loved asset to our community. His adventurous spirit has taken him on countless self-guided adventures north of sixty and his quiet powers of observation inform the incredible tales he brings back with him. His self-deprecating and humble retelling of encountering wildlife, navigating hair-raising rapids and witnessing the wisdom shared by indigenous communities are quite simply spellbinding. We are delighted to have him join us for the final event of the Learning Again in Almonte Winter / Spring season.

Part one of this two-hour presentation, woven together with stories, film, still photography, and music, will take you to the Yukon, the NWT/Nunavut, Baffin Island and Iceland. The second part of the evening will focus on the Nahanni: River of Gold, River of Dreams: One of the most spectacularly diverse areas on the planet, Canada’s most celebrated wilderness river inspires us with thrilling rapids, three towering canyons, Nailicho (Virginia Falls), twice the height of Niagara, geothermal hot springs, and the highest tufa mounds in Canada.

As so many of us have been consumed by threats to our sovereignty, our independence and our identity it will be good to spend a joyous evening that will allow us to celebrate just this one expression of who we are as Canadians. Join us at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library this Friday, May 9 from 7 to 9 pm. Registration at Ticketsplease.ca.