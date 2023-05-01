The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, May 7 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, May 7 May 1, 2023 Clayton community centre May 7 2 pm – 6 pm Supper served at 5 pm Adults $15 Children 6-12 $7 Under 6 free Musicians free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Introducing the Seven Gifts – May 4, 2023 April 29, 2023 Frangipani Boutique celebrates fourth anniversary, May 1 April 29, 2023 Tea Dance at Old Town Hall, April 30 April 28, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, May 7 May 1, 2023 Ottawa Valley Family Health Team seeks part-time bookkeeper May 1, 2023 Beyond the presentations at May 6 conference – sharing words of welcome and authors’ personal stories May 1, 2023 Introducing the Seven Gifts – May 4, 2023 April 29, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 29, 2023 April 28, 2023 The Seven Gifts: A Truth and Reconciliation Project April 29, 2023 From the Archives Bicycle safety tips from Dr. Kate Miller Madden Hearing Centres donate to area hospitals Where to stay in Mississippi Mills: Old Burnside Yard of the Week What Is That … Beastie Eating? Mills Community Support Assisted Living Team – STARS in Champlain LHIN Survey Holy Name of Mary parish holds its annual Spring Gathering Donation to Archives Lanark commemorates Almonte War Memorial dedication