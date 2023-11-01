The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, November 5 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, November 5 November 1, 2023 The dance is from 2 pm till 6 pm with supper being served at 5 pm. Adults are $18 Children 6-10 $8 Children 5 and under and musicians are free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Mom 2 Mom sale, November 4 November 1, 2023 Community builders’ craft fair at Union Hall, November 4 October 30, 2023 Halloween and Christmas village items for sale October 28, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Prime commercial retail space for rent in downtown Almonte November 1, 2023 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, November 5 November 1, 2023 Tourtieres at St. Paul’s! November 1, 2023 Mom 2 Mom sale, November 4 November 1, 2023 Bomb threats against Eastern Ontario schools November 1, 2023 Saucy Shrimp and Noodle Stir-Fry October 30, 2023 From the Archives Lanark County: CP Trail Corridor not yet open to public CBC Ottawa will air radio and TV news items on Almonte and the Millstone The Mills and the Bike Shop collaborate to help Haitians Communities in Bloom judges visit Mississippi Mills Rare blackbird spotted at Almonte lagoons Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Food Hub has a new name Gardening in Almonte: Scapes, Suckers & Succession Planting Patrice’s YIG ‘gets in the picture’ for AGH