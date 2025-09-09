Be a Leader in Care: HHNL is Hiring a Manager, Clinical Services

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is more than a place that provides hospice care—it’s a community. Every day, our Program Coordinators and Visiting Volunteers support clients and their families through challenging times, providing comfort, guidance, and a compassionate presence.

We’re excited to announce a new leadership opportunity: the Manager, Clinical Services. This part-time role is for a Registered Nurse with experience leading clinical teams, who wants to make a real difference in the lives of families, friends, and neighbors in our community.

As Manager, Clinical Services, you’ll lead our clinical programs, support our staff and volunteers, and collaborate with community partners to ensure high-quality care. You’ll help guide families through their palliative journey, all while working in a supportive, hybrid environment—part office, part in the community, no weekends or shift work.

If you’re passionate about people, healthcare, and community, and want to help HHNL continue making a difference, we’d love to hear from you.

Compensation: $41–$53/hr + vacation pay & mileage reimbursement & other benefits

Send your resume to chair@hhnl.ca by Friday, October 3, 2025

We appreciate all applications – only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Learn more: [Link to full Job Description]