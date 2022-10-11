Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Online, Off Course: The Trouble With The Wired World

Have you been annoyed by the increasing...

Debate on swimming pool and recreational parks in post-Howard Alan Agreement era

As winter and municipal elections approach, there...

What Is That … Irish Bird?

Usually we write about wildlife around and...
The BillboardOnline, Off Course: The Trouble With The Wired World

Online, Off Course: The Trouble With The Wired World

Have you been annoyed by the increasing need for apps and smartphones? Are you wondering how to avoid fake news?  Do you feel frustrated when kids are glued to screens or are you the one who can’t turn off?

Learning Again in Almonte presents Online Off Course, a lecture series which is not about how to turn on your computer but what happens when you enter a networked environment where your data flows in ways that you simply can’t see.

Dr. Valerie Steeves will address a range of internet issues – from unpacking the online privacy debate, to understanding how e-toys manipulate kids, to examining just how Facebook and other tech giants are trying to steer the democratic process.

A Professor at the University of Ottawa, Val has researched and developed policy on internet privacy and big data surveillance. She has a unique perspective to share from over 20 years of research about young people’s experiences with networked technologies.

The course commences in November.  For further information see: https://www.learningagainalmonte.ca/online-off-course

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone