Friday, October 7, 2022
P.A. Day Camp on October 24 at North Lanark Regional Museum

The North Lanark Regional Museum will be hosting a P.A. Day Camp on Monday, October 24th!

Join us on October 24th for our Fall Fun camp, where children ages 5 to 10 can celebrate fall colours with our many crafts, some painting, and lots of time exploring the outdoors at our site.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with early drop off available at 8:30 a.m. and late pickup available until 4:30 p.m. The cost per child is $30.

For more information or to register, you can call 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com. Registration can also be completed online at the link here – https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/product/p-a-day-camp-registration/39?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false

 Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

