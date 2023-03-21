Pancake Breakfast at Union Hall, March 26th

Union Hall’s famous Pancake Breakfast is returning! Once again, we are celebrating the coming of spring on Sunday, March 26th, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Diners will enjoy generous portions of pancakes, ham or sausages, baked beans or blueberries, with lashings of butter and maple syrup (courtesy Fortune Farms), accompanied by fruit juice, Equator coffee or tea. Gluten-free option. Prices for large and regular portions are $10 and $8. Children five and under eat for free.

This annual fundraiser is organized for the benefit of the public at large and all are welcome. Reservations are not necessary. Bring the whole family and re-connect with your neighbours in the cozy atmosphere of this local community hub and landmark. After breakfast, visitors can take a closer look at maple syrup production by visiting area sugar bushes.

We have been working throughout the fall and winter to upgrade our storage and serving areas, while respecting the charm of this heritage building. Come and check it out if you are looking for a venue for your family celebration, meeting or commercial event.

Union Hall is situated at 1984 Wolf Grove Road at the corner of Tatlock Road, an 8 km drive west of Almonte. The Hall has been a community hub owned and maintained by the local community since 1857, with financial support from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills and The Hub/Rebound.