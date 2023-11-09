Pop-up market for preserves & foodie goodies, November 11

Augusta St. Homestead pop-up market for preserves & foodie goodies Saturday, November 11th 10 am to 2 pm

My 2023 harvest season selection of small batch preserves & ferments are available. Nearly all fresh ingredients are grown in my homestead gardens in Almonte or at a farm in Perth: more than organic, totally nutrient dense & fully lovingly crafted! For all other ingredients I forage or source organically when possible.

I invite you to my pop-up market on November 11th at my homestead on the corner of Augusta St & Martin St. N in Almonte from 10am-2pm.

If you can’t make the pop-up be in touch at naomideville@gmail.com or text/call (613 290-0637) if you want to put in an order for pick up at another time, or to arrange delivery to Ottawa (Glebe and west of). Priced $9-$16. Payment by cash, cheque or e-transfer.



Chutney: $16 250ml jar: green tomato & cranberry, tamatar chatni

Salsa, Pickles, Relish: $16 500ml jar: dill pickle relish. nana’s green tomato chow chow, ketchup maison, salsa verde

Jelly & jam: $9 sm(125ml) / $16 lg(250ml): crabapple jelly, aroniaberry jam

Kraut & tomato sauce: $14 500ml jar: just kraut, garden kraut, summer herb tomato sauce

Garlic scape pesto: $9 sm(125ml) / $16 lg(250ml): several blends available made with scapes, greens & herbs from the garden, olive oil, himalayan salt and either walnuts, almonds or cashews.