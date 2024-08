Portugal’s Algarve region is becoming a vacation destination of choice for many Canadians because of its climate, people and affordable living. Jolly Tours is hosting a “Tour Information Evening” for a month long extended stay in February 2025 in Portugal on Wednesday August 28th at 7:00 PM at the John Levi Community Centre – Upper Hall adjacent to the Curling Club. This event and tour are hosted by Jim & Bev Knight of White Lake.

If you would like to attend please RSVP to jbknight@jollytours.ca