Powers saws: One free, one for sale

SAW 1: Radial Arm Saw to give away

Craftsman 10 inch digital radial arm saw.

Motor was redone a few years ago. Works perfectly. Comes with a Diabolo ripping blade, dado blade, and 2 thick instruction manuals. The base cabinet has 3 drawers and a door.A versatile saw.

Free.

SAW 2: Mastercraft 12 inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Mitre Saw with LED light.

I installed a 96 Tooth finishing blade for very smooth cuts.

The saw comes with a Rousseau dust collector and a Ryobi base with extensions on both sides. Perfect condition.

$1000 value for $240.

In Almonte.

Adrien

819-962-6617 call or text