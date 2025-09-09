Powers saws: One free, one for sale

SAW 1: Radial Arm Saw to give away
Craftsman 10 inch digital radial arm saw.
Motor was redone a few years ago. Works perfectly. Comes with a Diabolo ripping blade, dado blade, and 2 thick instruction manuals. The base cabinet has 3 drawers and a door.A versatile saw.
Free.
SAW 2: Mastercraft 12 inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Mitre Saw with LED light.
I installed a 96 Tooth finishing blade for very smooth cuts.
The saw comes with a Rousseau dust collector and a Ryobi base with extensions on both sides. Perfect condition.
$1000 value for $240.
In Almonte.
Adrien
819-962-6617 call or text