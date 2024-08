Item #1: “Healey Falls, Campbellford, ON”

Framed Photograph. H: 16.5″ W: 26.5″

Beautiful snowfall at the Falls, enhanced by some blue undertones.

Asking: $135.

Item #2: “Stockdale Mill”

Original Painting signed by “Court” Batten

Framed dimensions: H: 17.75″ W: 26″

Asking: $110.

Please contact yharrington@xplornet.ca.