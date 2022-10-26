Pumpkin Promenade at the Alameda, November 1

Join us for our first annual Pumpkin Promenade!

What better way to dispose of your used jack-o’-lanterns after Halloween than to bring them to the Alameda? Let your neighbours and fellow townspeople see your spooktacular art!

On Tuesday, November 1st the Neighbourhood Tomato Friendship Oven Committee will be hosting the first annual Pumpkin Promenade. The wood oven will be fired up and the team will be serving a variety of baked beans & bread. The food can be purchased by donation, which will help fund next year’s wood oven events.

If you have extra Halloween candy in the house, how about you bring it to the event? We’ll be collecting Halloween candy to donate to the Hunger Stop.

Families are encouraged to bring their pumpkins between 5-6PM and line them up along the Alameda near the library parking lot. Tea lights will be provided. The promenade will be lit and ready to be enjoyed between 6-7PM. Bring your families, eat some delicious baked beans and look at all the different styles of jack-o’-lanterns.

Following the event all pumpkins will be picked up by local farms and used as compost or pig feed. If you are interested in taking some pumpkins for your farm or compost pile, please contact Monika at 613-250-2703.

Please spread the word and come out to enjoy this free autumnal event. We would love to see you there and make this a yearly tradition!