Friday, July 15, 2022
Arts & CulturePuppets Up! Window Painting: Volunteers needed.

Puppets Up! Window Painting: Volunteers needed.

by Edith Cody-Rice

One of the  magical things about past Puppets Up! festivals is the painted windows on Mill Street stores. Do you remember? They were painted to look like theatre curtains that were about to open to reveal a puppet show. It made Mill Street a theatrical fantasyland.

Well, the window painting is back. It started Monday and organizers urgently need  volunteers to help decorate the Mill Street windows.

But there is much more to be done. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Susie Susie Ouelette, 613-295-8541 (telephone), chezohlets@gmail.com (email).

