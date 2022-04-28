Queen’s Royal Tea, May 21

This Victoria Day long weekend, join the North Lanark Historical Society at the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton as they celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee with a Queen’s Royal Tea! They’ll be serving up hot tea, finger sandwiches, sweet treats, and beautiful atmosphere at their first outdoor event of the season. This light luncheon is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family and celebrate the Queen and her 70th Jubilee.

There will be three seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m., and tickets are $15 a person. Tickets and seating times should be reserved in advanced and can be purchased online by visiting our website at www.northlanarkregionalmuseum. com, over the phone at 613-257-8503, by email at nlrmuseum@gmail.com, or in person at the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton.

Reservations should be made by May 18 at 4 p.m. There is also a rain date set for May 22 in case of inclement weather, and those with reservations will be notified ahead of time should a rain date be necessary.