Queer up the night with drag and art at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum!

Almonte, ON- Celebrate with us on Saturday, October 5 with a night of fabulous fundraising with drag queens and art at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum (MVTM)! Your drag queen hosts and performers Karamilk, Saltina Shaker, and Sunshine Glitterchild will keep you movin’, groovin’, and laughin’ throughout the night. Bring your wallets, because fantastic art from the collection of Bill Staubi will be auctioned off! With 50 artworks of different sizes, colours, and media, many from 2SLGBTQIA+ artists, there’s sure to be something that will catch your eye. All major debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and cash are accepted.

VODKOW cocktails by the Dairy Distillery will be available! This event is 19+. Taking place on October 5, doors open and bidding begins at 7pm. The performers will take the stage at 8pm and there will be an intermission for final bids. Tickets are $25 and available online through www.mvtm.ca/what’s-on/

This event is a fundraiser for MVTM programming. We are a small charity with an even smaller team, and rely on support to continue keeping our shared and diverse history alive. Help us unravel history and weave community, all while enjoying some spectacular performances and art!

“We’re honoured that Bill has gifted us with so many beautiful works of art, and even more excited to share these pieces with the community and find them new homes. The Museum strives to champion 2SLGBTQIA+ voices and experiences, and to be a safe space for all, so we are thrilled to host a fundraising event that centres the queer community. ”

– Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Image Credits

“Pistil” by Bel Angeles

“Atlas Struggles with COVID-19” by Michel Dumont

“MXNTERO” by Nashid Chroma

Contact

Michael Rikley-Lancaster

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

613-256-3754

m.rikley-lancaster@mvtm.ca