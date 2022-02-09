Registration for Horticultural Society, February 14-15

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

FOR SALE: Muscovy ducks

To a good home: any or all...

Rolf Kretzner — obituary

Kretzner, Rolf (1941-2022) Rolf passed away at the age...
Registration for membership with the Horticultural Society will take place on Monday, February 14 and Tuesday, February 15 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the meeting room at the Almonte Public Library. The fee remains $10 and is payable by cash or cheque.  It would be appreciated if you have the correct change should you plan to arrive within the first half-hour or so.  In keeping with protocols, masks must be worn.

Please enter the Library through the main doors and take the hallway on your right. The meeting room is the last door on the right.  When you have completed registering you will leave at the side of the building by the exit door just outside the room.

As the proper distance needs to be maintained, you may need to line up in the hallway (maximum number allowed in the room is 5 or 6 people). If the line-up needs to extend into the main part of the Library, please keep to the right so other people will be able to pass by at a proper distance.

