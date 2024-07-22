REMINDER! Free Sunday Supper July 28th

Bring the family and invite friends to join us for a Free Sunday Supper, this coming Sunday July 28th. between 5:30 – 7:30 pm, at the Almonte United Church (106 Elgin Street, Almonte).

Brought to you by A MEAL FOR ALL (AMFA), the Sunday Supper program is made possible through generous donations and support from individuals, community groups, local churches, the Town of Mississippi Mills, as well as our AMAZING team of volunteers who cheerfully prepare and serve the food for all the AMFA programs.

AMFA’s Sunday Suppers are free for everyone, however donations are gratefully accepted.

For more information on the Sunday Supper or other AMFA programs, please send an email to: hello@amealforall.ca, or you can find us on Facebook @ A Meal For All.