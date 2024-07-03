Hoisin-Serrano Meatballs with Rice Noodle Salad

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Real Simple is a lighter take on spaghetti and meatballs. Make the meatballs and broil for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the rice noodles and make the dressing. Toss the noodles with carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and thinly sliced chile. Top with meatballs. Drizzle with remaining dressing and top with cilantro and peanuts. Cook’s note: I halved the recipe. I used red pepper instead of carrots, omitted the cilantro and used cashews instead of peanuts as a garnish.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I have not been able to find hoisin sauce without additives, so I make my own. You can find the recipe here. I used Nature Value sriracha for the chili-garlic sauce. Use freshly squeezed lime juice. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 large serrano chiles

2 lb. (900 g) ground pork

½ cup (125 ml) hoisin sauce, divided

3 tsp. (15 ml) chili-garlic sauce, divided

2 ¼ tsp (11.25 ml) kosher salt, divided

1 ¼ tsp (6.24 ml) freshly ground black pepper, divided

2 tbsp (30 ml) fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)

7 tbsp (105 ml) vegetable oil. divided

1 8.8-oz (250 g) pkg vermicelli rice noodles

2 large carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks (about 1 ½ cups/375 ml)

3 cups (750 ml) roughly chopped iceberg lettuce

1 cup (250 ml) halved and thinly sliced English cucumber (from 1 cucumber)

Fresh cilantro leaves and chopped unsalted roasted peanuts, for topping

Preparation:

Thinly slice 1 chile; set aside. Stem and finely chop remaining 3 chiles (you should have about 5 tablespoons/75 ml). Stir together pork, ¼ cup (60 ml) hoisin, 2 teaspoons (10 ml) chili-garlic sauce, 2 teaspoons (10 ml) salt, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) pepper, and 3 tablespoons (45 ml) finely chopped chiles in a large bowl until combined. Roll into 24 balls (slightly larger than a golf ball). Place on a large rimmed baking sheet, loosely cover, and refrigerate. Whisk lime juice and remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) hoisin, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) chili-garlic sauce, ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) salt, ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper, and 2 tablespoons (30 ml) finely chopped chiles in a medium bowl. Gradually whisk in 6 tablespoons (90 ml) oil. Cook noodles according to package directions. Rinse under cold water for 5 to 10 seconds. Drain well; transfer to large bowl. Toss with ½ cup (125 ml) dressing and remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil. Preheat broiler with oven rack 8 inches (20 cm) from heat. Broil meatballs until browned and a thermometer inserted in meatballs reads 160°F (71°C), 10 to 15 minutes. Gently toss noodles with carrots, lettuce, cucumber, and thinly sliced chile. Top with meatballs. Drizzle with remaining dressing and top with cilantro and peanuts.

Meatballs can be stored raw or cooked. Raw, store in an even layer on a large, rimmed baking sheet, covered with plastic wrap in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Store cooked meatballs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Dressing can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

From Real Simple