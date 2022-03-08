Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Grief and bereavement support group

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) invites anyone

LivingHealthGrief and bereavement support group

Grief and bereavement support group

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) invites anyone who has experienced a loss more than six months ago to join our upcoming Grief and Bereavement Support Group.

The Group will be led by Coleen Mizen, one of our Program Coordinators, a Registered Nurse experienced in Group Process, and Liz Higginson, a retired nurse who brings many years of experience in bereavement facilitation.

HNNL works to create a safe and supportive environment where people who are grieving may come and openly express themselves. These groups are based on a peer support model with trained facilitators. The aim is to create a sense of community with others who are also experiencing grief, and help the participants to come to an understanding of the natural processes of grief.

The group will run for eight Wednesdays, from March 30 until May 18, 2022.

From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, 111 Church Street, Almonte.

Registration is required. To register, email: coleen@hhnl.ca no later than Sunday March 20, 2022.

You are not alone.

From the Archives

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

