We are delighted that we are once again able to offer this popular program. Multimedia artist, costume designer and sewing teacher Ingrid Hamster Harris will teach various sewing skills and provide personal guidance in redesigning, repairing, resizing and/or repurposing clothing languishing in the back of your closet (or at the Hub).

Where: St. Pauls Anglican Church Hall, 68 Clyde Street, Almonte

Dates: Thursdays, February 10th to March 31st

Time: 9:00 a.m.to Noon

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/repurpose-your-clothing-tickets-219173091617 Or email coordinator, Sue Evans: cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca

Covid Restrictions: Registration is limited to 9 people who are fully vaccinated. Masks are required.