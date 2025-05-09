Friday, May 9, 2025
ObituariesRichard Evans -- obituary

Richard Evans — obituary

Evans, Richard James

(Committed Volunteer to his Community)

Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2025, at the Almonte General Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, dedication and love.

Richard was known for his unwavering commitment to family, friends, and his community. His life was marked by generosity, compassion, and a warm spirit that touched the lives of many.

He is survived by his brothers, Stewart (and his wife Colleen and their children), Elmer (and his wife Mary Ellen and their children), his sister, Lillian (and her husband Bob Henry and their children), his dear friend Joey Walker, and by his late wife’s children, Robert Gloss (Kasi), David Gloss (and his children), Sandra Gloss (and her husband JP McLaughlin and their children).

Predeceased by his wife Barbara (2021), his parents George and Mary, and his sister Beatrice Evans (2014).

Donations in memory of Richard may be made to St. Paul’s Anglican Church (Almonte) or St. Mark’s Anglican Cemetery (Pakenham).

Richard’s legacy will forever be cherished and remembered. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. May he rest in eternal peace.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

on Sunday May 11, 2025 from 4 – 8pm.

Funeral Service at 11am in St. Paul’s Anglican Church (Almonte) on Monday May 12, 2025. Interment to follow at St. Mark’s Cemetery (Pakenham)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

