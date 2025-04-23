Rick Warren — obituary

Warren, Rick

(William Bernard Rickey)

(April 28, 1953 – April 19, 2025)

It is with great sadness that the family of Rick Warren (of Almonte) announces his passing on Saturday April 19, 2025 at the age of 71. He passed peacefully surrounded by his girls. He was wrapped in love to the very end. A love that is deep and fulfilling, felt deeply for a man that was the center of their world. A man who made magic out of everyday life.

Loved unconditionally by his mother Jeannette Warren and predeceased by his father Bernie Warren. He will be missed immensely. A family man forever, he leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Sandra Barr. A couple that built a family that shares a love so deep. As the patriarch of this large, blended and beautiful family, he will be deeply missed by his four girls and their families. His Daughter Amber Warren and her husband Kris Wetzstein; Emily and Graham Blue and their children Eli, Winsor, Norah and Jack; Meaghan and Murray Guthrie and their children Reece and Isla; And Jessica and Courtney Kennedy and their children Chloe, Charlotte and Canton. He leaves in sadness his siblings, sister Debbie Warren and her husband Paul Kish; and His Brother Jeff Warren and his wife Jenny Warren. Many are left to mourn the loss of such an incredible man. He was an Uncle, Brother in law, a friend, neighbour and colleague to many who will surly miss the presence he brought to their lives.

Rick was a man of great joy. Never without a game to play, scavenger hunt to do or prank to pull. He made his mark on the people around him, drawing them into his orbit. He had an uncanny ability to be able make friends with most people he met, and always finding a joke or conversation to draw them in. He was the spirit of Malcolm street. A neighbourhood fixture in whom will be greatly missed. He was a constant presence that often brought a smile to whomever was lucky enough to know him. He was a partner who always filled the days with laughter and magic. A man who made you feel safe. With a heart so big, he could hold it all. He was a Dad who always had time for you, no matter what. A dad who was consistent, supportive and loving.

A true and honest girl Dad.

He was a papa, who seemed to have never ending love and space for his growing family of little ones. He was a son who any parent would pray to have. Who loved unconditionally and was always there for support. A brother who was always there. He was so much for so many. He has left a hole in this world that will never be the same.

He may no longer be here with us, but he will never be forgotten. Greatness can not be forgotten.

The family would like to the thank the staff at the Almonte General Hospital for excellent and supportive care provided to Rick in his final days. The family asks that those wishing to make a donation in Rick’s memory, please be directed to the Almonte General Hospital.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com