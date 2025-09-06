Riversong Players update!

All auditions/rehearsals/performances will all be held at the Almonte Old Town Hall, 14 Bridge St., Almonte.

Auditions:

September 11 & 12

5:30pm-8:30pm

Youth 10+ and Adults

All levels welcome

Https://riversongplayers.com/contact to register.

Rehearsals:

Tuesdays and Wednesdays every week beginning September 16, with the addition of Thursdays in late October. The rehearsals are flexible in that not everyone will be needed for all days and every effort will be made to accommodate availability.

Performances :

A Christmas Story: The Musical

December 12-14 2025

(matinees and evening)

The Strings of the Violin

March 25-27 2026

(matinees and evening)

Godspell

June 4-7 2026

(Matinees and evening)

The Who’s Tommy