Saturday, September 6, 2025
Arts & Culture

Riversong Players update!

All auditions/rehearsals/performances will all be held at the Almonte Old Town Hall, 14 Bridge St., Almonte.

Auditions:

  • September 11 & 12
  • 5:30pm-8:30pm
  • Youth 10+ and Adults
  • All levels welcome

Https://riversongplayers.com/contact to register.

Rehearsals:

Tuesdays and Wednesdays every week beginning September 16, with the addition of Thursdays in late October. The rehearsals are flexible in that not everyone will be needed for all days and every effort will be made to accommodate availability.

Performances :

A Christmas Story: The Musical

  • December 12-14 2025
  • (matinees and evening)

The Strings of the Violin

  • March 25-27 2026
  • (matinees and evening)

Godspell

  • June 4-7 2026
  • (Matinees and evening)

The Who’s Tommy

  • Summer or Fall 2026

